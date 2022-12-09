Becky G Is Engaged To Soccer Player Sebastian Lletget!!!

It looks like Becky G is getting married!

The 25-year-old singer announced on Instagram Friday that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend and soccer star, Sebastian Lletget. The couple shared several pictures of their sunset proposal, including one of the moment the 30-year-old athlete got down on one knee at the ocean pier and another where they flashed big smiles as Becky showed off her massive oval-shaped diamond ring at the camera. She captioned the sweet photos:

“Our spot forever.”

Awww!!! Ch-ch-check out the stunning images (below):

Such great news!!!

In case you didn’t know, Becky and Sebastian began dating back in 2016. During Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood celebration in August, she gushed to Entertainment Tonight about their relationship, saying:

“It’s a really beautiful thing when you meet someone who grows with you and individually. Without having to put any pressure on it, you can just enjoy each other’s company even when you’re not together.”

She also touched on how they were handling long distance since Sebastian moved to Dallas to play for the FC Dallas soccer club, sharing:

“We’re kind of used to it, we’re always so busy, so since the beginning, it’s kind of been long distance, even when we did live together.”

Becky then added about how they’ve made their relationship work over the past six years:

“I don’t know, it just works. I don’t know what the secret sauce is, and I don’t know if I could find the words that would really do it justice.”

We could not be happier for Becky and Sebastian! Congrats!

[Image via Becky G/Instagram, Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]