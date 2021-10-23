Listen To This: Señora Marmalade!

Xtina is back – and emphasis on the Latina!

Christina Aguilera has put together a squad of some of our favorite females in Spanish language music for a fierce taste from her upcoming Spanish-language album.

Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso!

There’s a classic meets contemporary vibe to this. Timeless rhythms with modern productions. That signature piano. The guitar. The percussion. Xtina’s voice!

Pa Mis Muchachas is working real nice! Cha cha!

Check it out above!

