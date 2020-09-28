Is Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Dating Her SISTER Now??

Is this a silver lining to the tragedy of Naya Rivera’s death…?

The Glee star’s loved ones came together in the wake of her shocking disappearance in July; after her body was recovered from Lake Piru, family, friends and fans united in mourning the beloved actress and celebrating her life. Among those closest to Naya — and most affected by her passing — were her sister Nickayla Rivera and her ex-husband (and the father of her child) Ryan Dorsey.

Related: Autopsy Report Reveals Naya Cried For ‘Help’ Before Her Tragic Drowning

In a surprising twist, it seems these two have turned to each other for comfort and companionship in the months since Naya’s passing!

According to DailyMail.com, Ryan and Nickayla have been inseparable lately, spotted out shopping together on multiple occasions and even “playfully holding hands” on one Target outing. Wow!

A source who witnessed them together told the outlet:

“They seem really comfortable together and are obviously helping each other through a very difficult period in both their lives. They were fooling around and chatting the whole time. They’re obviously helping lift each other’s spirits.”

That’s such good news!

On top of that, these two have taken things a step further from simply spending time together and actually moved in together in early September! Nickayla was seen helping Ryan move his things into a newly rented three-bedroom house; the 25-year-old model will be helping to raise Naya’s son Josey alongside the actor and his parents, per the outlet’s sources.

Back in July, the 37-year-old lamented his ex’s passing as “unfair” in an emotional Instagram post, while Nickayla posted on her own page:

“There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself. ⁣ I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.⁣

⁣

My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life.”

So beautiful…

Related: Mariah Carey Reveals Her Sister Tried To Sell Her To A Pimp At Age 12

There’s no official word from either about whether a romance truly has blossomed from tragedy, so there’s a chance this is a platonic shoulder-to-lean-on partnership. That said, we’re inclined to believe moving in together and holding hands are signs of something a bit more intimate than friendship. After all, it’s not unheard of for this kind of relationship to develop through shared grief. (Remember when Joe Biden’s son left his wife for his brother’s widow?)

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Does this new pairing put you off? Or do you support Dorsey and Rivera finding each other in difficult times? Let us know what you think in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Nickayla Rivera/Instagram]