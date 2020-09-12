Naya Rivera Autopsy Report Reveals She Cried For ‘Help’ Before Her Tragic Drowning Death

We’re learning heartbreaking new details about Naya Rivera‘s final moments before her death as the Glee star’s full autopsy and investigative reports have been publicly released.

According to the Ventura County Medical Examiner‘s findings, shared by People, the late TV actress called out for help before she accidentally drowned while boating with her 4-year-old son Josey at Lake Piru, CA on July 8. After authorities initially declared her missing, she was found dead five days later on July 13 once search and rescue teams recovered her body from the lake.

According to the investigative report, Rivera’s son — whom she shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey — said that before his momma disappeared into the water and drowned, they counted “1, 2, 3” and jumped off their pontoon boat together.

Shortly after getting into the water, Josey said his mother told him to get back on the boat. The report states:

“She helped him onto the boat and then he then heard [Naya] yell ‘help’ and she put her arm in the air. She then disappeared into the water.”

Ugh. What a scary sight for the little one to behold.

Officials also noted that while the 33-year-old was generally in good health, she had a history of vertigo “that would get worse when she was in the water.” Naya had reportedly been treated for the condition at Cedars Sinai Hospital prior to her death.

“The decedent would have vertigo to the point of vomiting, but she learned to control the symptoms with antihistamines.”

The investigative autopsy report also revealed that Rivera had been prescribed Adderall for anxiety and was taking medication for a sinus infection. Additionally, she “used a marijuana vape pen and she would smoke about a pack of cigarettes per week.” Even still, the momma of one was “considered to be a good swimmer” and had “no known history of suicidal ideation or attempt.” Her cause of death remains a drowning and the manner of death was ruled as an accident.

Per the toxicology report, Rivera also had low-level amounts of amphetamine (Adderall, Dexedrine), diazepam, ethanol, and phentermine (an appetite suppressant) in her system, as well as caffeine, at the time of her death. Her blood alcohol concentration was recorded at 0.016 due to the fact that she had consumed at least one drink before the outing with her son.

The investigative report states:

“[Naya’s] cell phone, syringes with a pink fluid substance, identification, and a filled prescription slip for amphetamine was found in [her] purse. Three 12 ounce White Claw alcohol cans were located near [her] purse. One of the cans was empty, one was open and was about 3⁄4 full, and one was unopened. There was a bag with food items on a bench seat near the front of the boat.”

Wow. Hearing about all of this, we can’t help but wonder how differently things would’ve played out if another adult had been on the trip with Naya and her boy. Though Josey has the love and support from his dad Ryan and their extended family members, nothing can replace this precious life that was taken from us all far too soon.

As reported, the star was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24. We continue to keep her fans and loved ones in our hearts as they grieve.

