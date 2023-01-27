Spitgate 2.0?! NBA Star Matt Barnes Appears To Spit On Fiancée's NFL Player Ex-Husband!

Move over Chris Pine and Harry Styles — there’s a new spitgate in town!

Before the Cowboys vs. 49ers game could officially even kick off Sunday, tensions were already raised through the roof! In footage obtained by TMZ Sports, it appears that former Golden State Warriors star Matt Barnes literally spit in a romantic rival’s face! The incident went down at around 3:40 p.m. — just before the playoff game was set to begin at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The man who Barnes spit on was later identified as former NFL defensive end David Patterson Jr., who was previously married to Barnes’ now-fiancée, Anansa Sims. Ahhh, now things are coming into focus…

The video, which was posted by TMZ Wednesday, shows the 42-year-old retired NBA player arguing with Patterson before things get a little too physical. Luckily, the two were eventually separated and both walked off in different directions. But not before an apparent fluid transfer…

Two days after the incident, Barnes requested a temporary civil restraining order against the former Atlanta Falcons player, claiming Patterson was actually the aggressor in the situation, according to the outlet.

In court documents, Barnes claimed Patterson “hunted me down and aggressively confronted me.” Further, he added Patterson yelled profanities and threats at him, threatened to shoot him with a gun, and incited the surrounding crowd “into a frenzy by yelling out my full name repeatedly.” He noted that eventually, the altercation became physical:

“[Patterson Jr.] shoved me, and I was forced to push him off of me. I did not want the altercation to physically escalate further, and out of frustration with him seeking me out and his unrelenting repeated harassment I spit in his direction in disgust.”

Well, no internet mystery about this spit take! See the full moment (below):

He added that the 37-year-old is “jealous” of his relationship with Sims, with whom Patterson shares three kids after being married from 2010 to 2017. The exes appeared on a reality show called Beverly’s Full House back in 2012. Barnes said it was all part of an attempt to “bait me to damage my reputation and hurt my career.”

In a Thursday update from TMZ, the outlet revealed a judge had approved Barnes’ protection order through February 16, when a hearing for the matter is set to take place in El Lay. As a part of the order, Patterson Jr. is required to have no contact with Barnes, and must stay at least 100 yards away at all times. He has also been ordered to have no firearms, according to the outlet. As of now, police are still investigating.

