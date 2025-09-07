Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Come Together To Celebrate Milestone For Daughter True!

Khloé Kardashian can play nice for her daughter’s sake!

On Friday, the Good American founder took to Instagram to share a special moment with followers: True’s first day of second grade! OMG! Where does the time go?! In the photos, Khloé’s home is decorated with a plethora of balloons of various colors and a giant pink sign that reads:

“First day of 2nd grade”

In the sweet snaps, the 7-year-old is wearing a uniform which consists of a dark shirt and plaid skirt. Khloé has on a white t-shirt, black leggings, and sneakers, while her youngest child Tatum, 3, matches her in a white t-shirt and black shorts. But they weren’t the only ones helping hype True up for her first day… In the very final photo, Tristan Thompson makes an appearance next to True in a black-and-white shirt and black pants to help send her off. See (below):

Awww, that’s so sweet! We bet True really appreciated having her daddy there. Good on Khloé for allowing him to be present for these moments despite all the heartbreak he’s put her through!

The 41-year-old captioned her post:

“Just like that, my baby is off to 2nd grade. Time is flying faster than I ever imagined — it feels like I blinked and my baby grew up. I’m so proud of the respectful, sweet, loving, smart, beautiful girl she is. But man this all happens so quickly. In a blink. Wishing my sweet True endless joy and asking God to watch over her always and forever. My two angels make me melt! Their smiles and bond are everything to me!”

SO sweet. We can’t believe how fast True is growing up! See her full post (below):

Khloé and Tristan split up for good in 2021 when news surfaced that he had once again cheated — this time fathering a whole other child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols. And to make matters even worse, it was while he and Khlo were actively trying for a baby via surrogate. He’s a lucky man to still be given so much grace!

Reactions to these adorable pics, Perezcious readers? And to Khloé and Tristan’s evolving dynamic? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below!

