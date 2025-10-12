Mark Sanchez Breaks Silence After Arrest For Attacking Elderly Man -- And His Baby Momma Follows Up With Chilling Statement

Mark Sanchez’s baby momma is speaking out after his arrest.

Last week, news broke that the former New York Jets quarterback was involved in a violent confrontation with an elderly truck driver, which resulted in Mark being stabbed multiple times. He was arrested and hit with three misdemeanor charges: unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, public intoxication, and battery with injury — the latter of which was later upgraded to a felony charge.

On Sunday morning, Mark was released from the hospital after receiving care for his injuries and was officially booked into the Marion County Jail in Indianapolis. In a brief interview, he told Fox59’s Russ McQuaid:

“Right now I am just kind of focused on my recovery and I just want to thank the first responders, Eskenazi hospital, Marion County Sheriff, and the Indianapolis Police Department, metro PD, But I’m focused on my recovery, and I just want to see my wife, I want to see my son, my two baby girls. It’ll be a day to answer all these questions, and unfortunately today is not that day.”

He added:

“I guess the real thing here is I just want to thank Dr. Mosler, the surgeon. She saved my life. So I’m grateful for that.”

Shortly after Mark’s comments, his ex and baby momma Bobby T took to her Instagram to address the situation with a troubling, lengthy statement. She wrote on her Story:

“I am aware of the serious criminal charges currently facing my son’s father, Mark Sanchez, My foremost priority has always been, and remains, our eight year old son, Daniel. I chose to remain silent publicly to protect Daniel.”

In addition to Daniel, Mark shares two daughters with current wife Perry Mattfeld. Bobby continued:

“Now that everything is out in the open, my focus hasn’t changed. I have always been concerned for [Daniel’s] safety and for what he is exposed to. Sadly, none of this is surprising to me.”

That last part is incredibly eerie… “None of this is surprising”? Scary!

The model, whose real name is Erin Campaneris, revealed she found out about Mark’s “horrific” arrest “like everyone else” — online. And to make matters worse, she said she was “sitting right next to Daniel.”

Bobby went on to extend her “empathy” to the victim and his family:

“My thoughts and empathy are with the victim and everyone affected by this devastating event. It has created a whole ripple effect, touching many lives.”

She concluded by pleading for privacy for the sake of young Daniel and thanking fans for the “compassion” during this unfortunate time. Read her full statement (below):

Our hearts remain with the victim AND Bobby and Daniel. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

