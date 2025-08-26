Tom Brady Praises Bridget Moynahan's Parenting After Taking A Shot At Gisele Bündchen!

Tom Brady is SO messy!

The former quarterback is once again getting candid about parenthood in his newsletter — and throwing more shade at Gisele Bündchen! For the athlete’s latest publication out this week, he reflected on his eldest son Jack turning 18.

They grow up so fast!

That’s a major milestone for any family, and for Tom, it offered the perfect chance to realize what a good parents he and his ex Bridget Moynahan are! The 48-year-old gushed:

“As a parent, the home is the classroom and you are in pure teaching mode all the way up until your kids are about 13 or 14 years old. That’s when their friend group starts to have a huge impact on the shape of their social personality and you begin to learn what kind of teacher you really are.”

He furthered:

“A parent is perhaps the most formative person in the life of a child, and who a child chooses as their friends during that transitional period from middle school into high school is a very reliable indicator of what they took from all those little learning moments with their parents – for better and for worse.”

So, when arrived at Jack’s birthday party, he was thrilled to see what amazing friends his son has:

“Going to Jack’s 18th birthday party over the weekend, it was really heartening and rewarding as a parent to see a room full of fifteen great kids with strong bonds and the right values. Nobody is perfect, everyone has room to grow and improve – this is especially true as parents – but seeing Jack with his friends felt like, hey, we got this one right!”

So sweet! He may not have mentioned Bridget, but that collective “we” definitely includes her!

But, uhhh, this is SUPER shady after his previous post about parenthood! Last month, Tom said he thought “being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family,” and for him that meant “playing football” — even when his then-wife was OVER it! He never once mentioned the model in the post, either, as if she wasn’t the one home raising the kids while he was pouring his attention into the game. Ouch!

After the fact, an insider told National Enquirer that Gisele was super upset:

“Word from Gisele’s camp is that she’s furious and thinks he’s acting bitter and being a nuisance. Since they split, all she wanted was to do her thing privately — but now here’s Tom needlessly stoking the fire with these statements.”

And how does he react?? He fires back by praising his other baby momma! Oof.

Thoughts, y’all?? Do U think this was intentional? Sound OFF (below)!

