NeNe Leakes Remembers Final Days With Late Husband Gregg: 'My Whole Life Changed'

NeNe Leakes looked back at her last moments with her late husband, Gregg Leakes.

Two years after he died from colon cancer, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum posted a heartbreaking video to YouTube on Sunday to open up about their final days together while sharing some photos and videos from his life. NeNe recalled waking up on September 1, 2021 and immediately knew something was wrong when she saw Gregg. She asked his hospice caretakers at the time:

“The morning of Sept. 1, 2021, my whole life changed. That morning I came downstairs, Gregg looked totally different than the way he had previously looked and I got really upset. I was like, ‘Oh my God, what happened to Gregg? What have you guys done to him?’”

The reality star added:

“He was pulling and fighting and kind of like, just trying to take his shirt off and he was just totally different. He had not ever been this way… Yes, I knew he was passing but I just thought somebody had done something to Gregg.”

And watching her husband in pain became unbearable for NeNe. Although Gregg often refused to take pain medications, she demanded his caretaker give him something after he appeared “very confused” and was “struggling to breathe.” In this moment with Gregg, NeNe knew he was “close to passing.”

His loved ones, including his six children, immediately came over to their home and “never left his side.” Friends and family spent time with Gregg “around the clock,” or he watched his favorite western specials. When he passed, NeNe remembered how “all of us kind of gathered in the foyer area of the house and kind of held hands and prayed.”

Our hearts break for NeNe! This must have been so hard for her to go through. Watch the entire video (below):

