Brian Austin Green SLAMS DWTS For Not Inviting Sharna Burgess To Len Goodman Tribute

Brian Austin Green ain’t impressed with Dancing with the Stars after they snubbed his fiancée Sharna Burgess.

Viewers who tuned into Tuesday night’s episode of the celebrity dancing competition were in for a heartwarming surprise. As many will recall, longtime DWTS judge Len Goodman passed away at 78 back in April after serving as head judge for 17 years.

Both new and old performers were brought back for a touching ensemble dance to Moon River. But surprisingly, Sharna was NOT a part of that production — a decision that’s not sitting well with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to write:

“I can’t begin to tell you how disappointed I was for Sharna Burgess to not be invited for the tribute last night. It’s disappointing as well that none of her ‘family in the ballroom’ stuck up for her or spoke out.”

Notably, it was not just current pros. DWTS alums like Anna Trebunskaya, Edyta Sliwinska, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Karina Smirnoff, Kym Johnson-Herjavec, Louis van Amstel, Mark Ballas, and Tony Dovolani were all brought back to join the current crew.

Brian added:

“She’s an incredible soul and has always been a friend to everyone. She deserved better. #familystickstogether ”

Sharna sat out of Season 31 after the birth of her and Austin’s son Zane in June 2022 — but said she wasn’t invited back for Season 32.

The 50-year-old also added in his post’s caption that Sharna “wasn’t even invited to sit in the stands and watch,” and that fellow DWTS alum Cheryl Burke “should have been there as well.”

He wrote:

“Shame on that group of people. Kindness is an action, and so is love ”



You can watch the full tribute (below):

Sharna herself has yet to comment on the situation.

