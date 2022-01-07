Police Officers' Newborn Whose Parents Died By Suicide To Be Adopted By Close Relative

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A friend of the family has provided an update regarding the newborn whose parents died by suicide.

As we previously reported, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office deputies Clayton Osteen and Victoria Pacheco both took their own lives within days of each other earlier this week. Clayton was 24 years old; Victoria was 23. They left behind their one-month-old son, Jayce Osteen.

A GoFundMe page was launched on Thursday on Jayce’s behalf, with more than $50,000 raised at the time of this writing. The family friend who created the fundraiser, Kelly Ridle, also updated the page to share that Jayce had been taken in by a relative. She wrote:

“The families of Clayton and Victoria are so grateful for all prayers and support received. A close family member will be adopting Jayce. All donations will be used for enriching Jayce’s life experiences and securing a brighter future.”

The two law enforcement officers will be laid to rest together at a church in Florida, per the couple’s obituaries. The young father’s family wrote:

“Clayton was a Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputy since 2019. In that short time, he became a SWAT team member, Deputy of the Quarter, and was awarded Deputy of the Year, 2020. He also served in the United States Marine Corp and led infantry Marines as a non-commissioned officer. Clayton was one hell of a funny guy, someone you could always count on in the time of need, and loved being an uncle. He absolutely adored his significant other and mother of his child. But of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of being a dad.”

In her own obituary, Victoria’s family shared:

“Victoria was a Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputy since 2020. She was a confident, strong willed, and fearless young woman. She was always up for an adventure. She loved horseback riding, the beach, surfing, camping, hiking, skateboarding, sky diving, and has even swam with sharks multiple times. She was daddy’s little girl and mommy’s angel. She was extremely artistic and loved drawing and music. She loved her fur babies, Soja and Sam. She adored her son, Jayce and significant other & father of her son, Clayton.”

We are so glad to hear that resources are being allocated and plans are being made for Jayce’s future in the face of such an unthinkable tragedy. We continue to keep Clayton and Victoria and their families in our thoughts.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

