TikTok Star Candice 'Candi' Murley Died 'Very Unexpectedly' At 36

The TikTok community is mourning the untimely passing of Candice ‘Candi’ Murley after her shocking death on Sunday. She was just 36 years old.

According to an obituary, the Canadian social media star died at her home in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. While the cause of death has not been revealed at this time, her sister Marsha McEvoy has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a funeral, which is set to take place on Saturday. Any extra money raised will go toward her son Maxwell. Marsha explained that the death was “very unexpected” and has left the family’s hearts “torn apart.”

Related: TikTok Star Whitney Frost Mourns Death Of 6-Year-Old Son — As Daughter Suffers From Same Neurological Disorder

Mourning her internet star sister, she wrote:

“Candice was so full of life and always lived life her own way. She was full of energy and loved to dance & listen to her music; can’t forget about her Bingo, oh how she loved her Bingo. But more than anything in his world she loved her Son & her family dearly, we also can’t forget her cat Stash.”

She hoped Candice was in a better place now, adding:

“We just know she is dancing in the sky now, we all know how much she believed in Heaven, she is certainly there. We hope she is happy and free at last away from all her struggles and be her happy and carefree self forever in eternity. Perhaps the stars are not the stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy.”

Wow… What a special way to view the afterlife.

Related: Snowdrop Star Kim Mi-soo ‘Suddenly’ Dead At 29

Candice was famous for posting videos on two TikTok accounts, which combined had a following of around 44,000. Her last video was posted on the same day she died, and it is a haunting final image. Answering the question of how old she would be during her next birthday, she made it look like she was writing in a fogged up mirror. Take a look (below).

On her other account, her final videos showed her enjoying New Year’s Day.

@candicemurley #shimmy shimmy shake. putting this on charge now might go live on candi if anyone wants to join in! ♬ original sound – Candice Murley

Candi’s family is hopeful her legacy will continue in the content she created; Marsha specifically encouraged fans to keep watching the old videos to remember her, saying:

“She had a fan base like no other, she was entertainment at her best, with her dancing and her cooking, and let’s not forget her scatter singing with her mic. Let’s now look back at all her videos and keep them as our keepsakes to keep us smiling while we deal with this loss, she will be missed terribly by many.”

We will be thinking of Candice’s family and loved ones in this devastating time. May she rest in peace.

[Image via GoFundMe]