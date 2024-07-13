Plane Passenger Asked To Trade Premium Seat With Newlywed Bride -- Who's All The Way IN THE BACK!

An airline passenger told a wild story on Reddit this week — and they want to know if they were in the wrong here!

The user UsualSuccess7450 took to the ever-popular AITA (Am I The Asshole) subreddit to ask if they were in the wrong for how they went about a recent flight experience! They explained in their post how they were on super long flight from Melbourne to Dubai — around 14 hours — and had paid for a premium economy ticket. They soon learned their neighbor on the flight had actually been upgraded from regular economy to premium as well. Nice, right?? Not so much…

The poster said the neighboring passenger decided to ask if they would swap seats with his newlywed bride:

“I was flying from Melbourne to Dubai. I paid for a premium economy seat because it is a fourteen hour flight and I want to be comfortable. The person in the next seat had been upgraded and they asked if I could switch seat with their wife as they had just gotten married and were on their honeymoon.”

A somewhat reasonable request — if she’d been in the same section, that is. But no. The OP then revealed the bridge was ALL the way in the BACK of the plane! Understandably, the storyteller “declined” the offer. But they weren’t completely done with the suggestion, they offered a solution:

“I congratulated him on his nuptials and asked where his wife was sitting. He pointed towards the back of the plane. In economy. I declined to switch seats. He asked if there was any way to convince me. I offered to switch if he paid the difference between the seats. It is a goodly amount. I had been lucky to get mine at a decent price. It would only have cost him $1,000 AU$.”

That’s about $687 bucks! It’s only fair if they swap seats they get their money back, right? We mean, they paid for their ticket!

Well, the groom didn’t see it the same way. He allegedly attempted to guilt them by saying that he was on a “budget”. The social media user even claims he insulted them:

“He said that they were on a budget for their honeymoon. I congratulated once again and put in my earbuds. He muttered that I was an a**hole. I said he was a prick for taking the upgrade instead of either sitting with his wife or giving it to her.”

Great point! He didn’t have to accept the upgrade and leave his bride all alone back there! Ugh…

The Redditor says their wife thinks they “should have done the nice thing” — but what do U think? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via YouTube/New Line Cinema]