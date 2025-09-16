Nick Cannon Cites 'Trauma' As The Reason He Has 12 Kids!

Nick Cannon is opening up about his decision(s) to have 12 kids — and he’s citing “trauma” as the surprising reason why he thinks he took fatherhood that far!

On Monday, the Masked Singer host was the guest on the uber-popular morning radio show The Breakfast Club. During his chat with Charlemagne tha God on the show, the 44-year-old admitted that the reason he’s got a wild and chaotic dozen of kids at home is because he didn’t deal with his post-divorce “trauma” in the best of ways after splitting from Mariah Carey. Yes, really!

Of course, the Wild’N Out star is the father to a whole bunch of little ones. That list includes Moroccan and Monroe with his superstar crooner ex-wife. It also includes sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah, as well as daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. Plus, he has twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, as well as daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

And that’s not all! Not by a long shot! He’s also got Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, as well as daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. And he is the father of two kids with Alyssa Scott, too: son Zen, who died at just five months old at the very end of 2021 after a battle with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie.

So, it’s a lot! And Nick has thoughts about how he got here! Saying that welcoming children in the way he did was a response to trauma but not a frivolous move, the multi-talented entertainer explained:

“It wasn’t like I was acting out. It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process because I could do it, because I had the money [and] because I had the access to whoever and however I wanted to move. Then, obviously, life happens as well, so it wasn’t like ‘Oh, I’m gonna go have 12 kids.’ It was more about like, ‘Yo, I’m gonna just live life and have fun and whatever happens happens. I can handle it.'”

It also sounds like he’s got some regrets! Not with the children themselves, of course. But with how the whole process played out over the long run. He explained:

“Being almost 45 now, I could sit back and like, yeah, if I would have thought the process through a little bit more and took time to actually do the inner work, things might have been a little different in certain scenarios.”

Charlemagne astutely asked whether Nick doing any “inner work” would have changed the end result. And to that, the Drumline star replied that all his kids were “made out of love” and came from strong relationships regardless:

“I don’t know … because I’ve always said this, every child that I had was made out of love and there were strong relationships. If I would have did the work [and] the healing after getting divorced, I probably would have took my time in a lot other scenarios and for whatever reason I thought that was the answer a lot of times, like ‘Oh, I’m gonna figure it out over here.’ Now, you’re leaving trauma every step of the way instead of fixing it from its origin.”

