Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Says Twins With Nick Cannon Are Growing Up In 'Tough' Situation -- How They Try To Make It Work

Mariah Carey Opens Up About Keeping Co-Parenting ‘Fair’ With Nick Cannon Amid A ‘Tough’ Situation!

Mariah Carey is getting real about keeping co-parenting “fair.”

The Obsessed singer made a rare move earlier this week: she opened up a bit about her co-parenting dynamic with ex-husband Nick Cannon! During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published on Monday, the 56-year-old detailed how she and the Wild ‘n Out host split twins Moroccan and Monroe’s time:

“How do I say this? They spend time with him, and they have a good time. They spend time with me, and they have a good time.”

That’s the co-parenting dream, right? But it takes work! Mariah went on:

“I want to make sure I’m always fair about the situation because it’s tough to grow up with divorced parents.”

Definitely! The All I Want for Christmas Is You singer and the podcast host got hitched back in 2008. They welcomed Roc and Roe in 2011, but then split three years after that. So it’s great to hear that she tries to keep things as fair as possible even though her own personal relationship with Nick didn’t work out. But we’re sure his time being divided between his army of other kids proves to be challenging from time to time…

In addition to the 14-year-old twins he shares with Mimi, Nick also shares Golden, 8, Powerful Queen, 4, and Rise, 3, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion, 3, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 2, with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary, 2, with Bre Tiesi, Onyx, 2, with LaNisha Cole, and Halo, 2, as well as late son Zen with Alyssa Scott.

For Nick to be “fair” he’d have to hire someone just to do the spreadsheets for his schedule with the various kids! But hey, as long as everybody is happy, that’s all that matters, right??

What do YOU think of Mariah’s co-parenting dynamic? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Mariah Carey/Instagram & The Pivot Podcast/YouTube]

Jul 30, 2025 13:30pm PDT

