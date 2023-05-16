Nick Cannon Says He ‘Mixed Up’ Handwritten Mother’s Day Cards For His Six Baby Mommas!!

Nick Cannon dropped the ball on Mother’s Day.

With 12 kids and six baby mommas, the Wild ‘n Out host sure had his work cut out for him this Mom’s Day… but according to him, things didn’t exactly go as planned.

In a Monday installment of his radio show, The Daily Cannon, the 42-year-old explained that he wanted to show the mothers of all his children how he “really” feels by writing them cards instead of buying “generic” gifts. Sounds great in theory, but his execution is where things went awry. He prefaced by pleading, “I tried my best I really did,” before going into full detail:

“I thought it would be really, really good to, you know, I could buy whatever. To show people how you really feel, write it down, and I was doing handwritten messages from the heart.”

He continued:

“So then as I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up.”

NOOOO! Worst case scenario!! The Masked Singer host added:

“So when one baby momma reads the card about how I feel about the other baby momma… See, if I would have just got some generic s**t that everybody else got, that wouldn’t have happened.”

Oh, Nick.

Funny enough, Abby De La Rosa, one of the father of 12’s baby mommas, is a co-host and just sat there with a stunned look on her face during his cringe-worthy story, so it’s probably safe to assume she received the correct card. All the other baby mommas, though?? Tough Mother’s Day! We can’t imagine Mariah Carey, LaNisha Cole, Bre Tiesi, Alyssa Scott, or Brittany Bell would take that particularly well…

Reactions to his wild story, Perezcious readers? Share in the comments down below!

[Images via Mariah Carey, LaNisha Cole, & Abby De La Rosa/Instagram, & The Shade Room/YouTube]