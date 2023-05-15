Nick Cannon Opens Up About His & Mariah Carey’s Different Outlook On Social Media For Their Twins

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey aren’t quite on the same page when it comes to their kids’ social media presence.

If you’ve ever been scrolling through the Wild ‘n Out host’s social media pages, you may have noticed a difference in the amount he posts his 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe versus how much Mariah does… and there’s a reason for that. While sitting down for an interview on The Jason Lee Show last week, the father of 12 opened up about his kiddos with the It’s A Wrap singer, and their access to social media as they get older. Lee asked him, “Moroccan has more of [Mariah’s] personality, right?” to which Cannon quickly responded:

“I don’t know, I think he’s more like me because he’s funny.”

Lee jumped in to add, “he be talking s**t,” before probing why Cannon and Mariah don’t let him go on the web freely. The Daily Cannon host explained:

“The few times we have let him go, he does it so classy. They said something about his mom, and said, ‘Hold on,’ he was on Twitch, and he was like, ‘First of all, I don’t discuss any of my family issues and I feel like you’re being disrespectful right now. That’s not why I’m here so if you’re going to continue to ask me questions, I’m going to ask you to remove yourself.’”

That’s quite the mature response for such a young kid! We can definitely see shades of Mimi in there!

Being so, Lee continued to question why the preteen doesn’t have more online access, asking the 42-year-old, “Why did y’all remove him from social media? We need it.” Cannon opened up:

“I love it, but, you know, Mariah is more of a private person, which I understand, so, it’s a balance, it’s alignment, so I let them run. They make TikTok videos with me and do all this stuff. And they do it with Mariah too, but I let them have a little bit more freedom, especially stepping into the place of being almost teenagers.”

Just last month, Cannon posted a TikTok of Roc & Roe’s 12th birthday celebration at Six Flags, where they had the entire amusement park to themselves. See (below):

Even if he and the Obsessed singer have different outlooks on social media, she’ll always be there to check up on him. As we’ve previously reported, during the same interview, Nick called his first baby momma “high frequency,” adding “She always asks me, ‘You aight? You good? How you doing? You handling it all?’” in regard to his brood of kids. He added:

“​​She’s like, as long as you don’t bring none of that bulls**t to the Manor of Carey. Like, she lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff. When we talk daily, she’s just checking on my spirit.”

We love that! Watch his full interview (below):

