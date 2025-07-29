Nick Hogan Gets Visibly Emotional During WWE Tribute For Hulk

Nick Hogan is getting emotional while remembering his father.

During WWE’s Monday Night Raw event at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, a 10-bell salute was sounded in honor of late wrestling legend Hulk Hogan. And right there in the mix was Nick. His estranged daughter Brooke Oleksy was not in attendance.

Related: You Won’t BELIEVE What Ozzy Osbourne Said He Wanted At His Funeral!

In footage shared by the WWE, the 35-year-old can be seen in a black suit standing with his wife Tana Lea, who also sported all black, getting choked up during the salute.

At one point, Tana could even be seen wiping her tears. Watch the full segment (below):

[Images via WWE/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]