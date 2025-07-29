Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Nick Hogan Gets Visibly Emotional During WWE Tribute For Hulk Bryan Kohberger Stan Sent Threat To Kaylee Goncalves' Family At Sentencing! Ozzy Osbourne's Death: How Family Is Helping 'Heartbroken' Sharon Laugh 'Through The Tears' Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Star Mayci Neeley Gives Birth To Baby No. 3! Kelly Osbourne Looks Back On 'One Of The Best Ozzy Moments Ever' After His Devastating Death  How Brooke Hogan Honored Her Estranged Dad Hulk Through Her Twins Before His Sudden Death Taylor Swift 'Broke' Matty Healy's Heart -- That Is Why His Mom Threw Major Shade At Her On WWHL!  Emilie Kiser's Husband Will NOT Be Charged In Son's Drowning -- Though Police Recommended It!  Nikki Garcia Joining Raya After Divorce Because It 'Gets Lonely In Hotel Rooms'! Denise Richards Having Affair With Special Forces Co-Star, Claims Ex Aaron Phypers -- He Saw Their Spicy Texts! Brock Davies Breaks Silence About Cheating On Scheana Shay -- Says He Was A 'Coward'! Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Started Dating Her Ex's COUSIN After Divorce! See His Reaction!

Hulk Hogan

Nick Hogan Gets Visibly Emotional During WWE Tribute For Hulk

Nick Hogan Gets Visibly Emotional During WWE Tribute For Hulk

Nick Hogan is getting emotional while remembering his father.

During WWE’s Monday Night Raw event at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, a 10-bell salute was sounded in honor of late wrestling legend Hulk Hogan. And right there in the mix was Nick. His estranged daughter Brooke Oleksy was not in attendance.

Related: You Won’t BELIEVE What Ozzy Osbourne Said He Wanted At His Funeral!

In footage shared by the WWE, the 35-year-old can be seen in a black suit standing with his wife Tana Lea, who also sported all black, getting choked up during the salute.

Nick Hogan emotional during Monday Night Raw tribute for Hulk
(c) WWE/YouTube

At one point, Tana could even be seen wiping her tears. Watch the full segment (below):

 

[Images via WWE/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 29, 2025 08:30am PDT

Share This