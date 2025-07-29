Got A Tip?

Ozzy Osbourne

You Won't BELIEVE What Ozzy Osbourne Said He Wanted At His Funeral!

Ozzy Osbourne sure was a prankster!

The Prince of Darkness died last week, of course. And while we are still mourning the 76-year-old Black Sabbath icon’s sad passing, we are also thinking about an absolutely WILD column he penned a little over a decade ago. While writing for The Times in 2011 as part of a goofy “Dr. Ozzy Osbourne” guest column, the rock music legend joked (or, uh, was serious?!) about some unexpected things he wanted to take place at his funeral.

See, a fan had written in asking the rocker want he wanted his funeral to look like, and whether Ozzy wanted certain music to be played during the event. And ohhh, boy, did Ozzy respond with a shocker. He wrote back:

“I honestly don’t care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy.”

WHAT?!

We can’t imagine the Biebs and Susan Boyle (of Britain’s Got Talent fame) being played at the Prince of Darkness’ funeral! And if you don’t know We Are The Diddymen, look no further:

 

Yeah…

Anyways, Ozzy went on to say he also wanted “some pranks” at his funeral, including creepy knocking inside his coffin:

“But I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest. I’d also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of ‘death.’ There’ll be no harping on the bad times.”

LOLz! We love that attitude, TBH. Why not liven it up a bit and make your loved ones feel better?!

In the end, that’s exactly what it came down to. Ozzy summed it up:

“So to answer your question, yes, a bit of planning is the right thing to do for the family you leave behind. It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives. So by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rock stars like me — are very lucky. That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say ‘thanks.’ “

Not gonna lie… that’s a great perspective! And one that his loved ones are doing their best to carry on now in his absence.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share ’em (below)…

[Image via WENN/Avalon]

Jul 29, 2025 06:15am PDT

