Nicki Minaj’s Dad Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Long Island

Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, has died after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run accident over the weekend.

Nassau County Police revealed the 64-year-old was hit at night by a car while walking on a street between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in Long Island, New York, on Friday, according to TMZ. In a statement obtained by the outlet, the driver reportedly fled the scene before any witnesses could get some sort of identifying information about the suspect.

At the time, the 38-year-old rapper’s dad was rushed to the hospital and was in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries and passed away at some point over the weekend. The incident is still under investigation.

News of the death first broke after his sister, Suzie Maraj, announced it on her private Instagram account, according to Entertainment Tonight. And the superstar, who just welcomed her first son four months ago, has yet to speak on her father’s death.

via Facebook uma tia de Nicki Minaj publicou que Robert Maraj (Pai de Nicki ) veio a Falecer , as informações ainda não foram confirmadas ! esperamos que Deus posso conforta o coração da Nicki e sua Família nesse momento ???????? pic.twitter.com/UMA1iNproj — Rick Maraj (@HomoMrs) February 14, 2021

The two have reportedly had a rough relationship in the past, and it’s unclear what their relationship has currently been like — though there have been many photos taken of them embracing over the last couple of years.

Our thoughts go out to Nicki and her family during this difficult time.

