Nicola Coughlan Claps Back At Tweet Calling Her 'The Fat Girl From Bridgerton'

Let this be your regular reminder that if you tweet something about a celeb, they may just tweet back.

Twitter is always full of critics, fans, trolls, and haters, but during awards season things go to the next level. The Golden Globes were no exception, and users weighed in on everything from the nominations and wins to the Zoom fashion statements.

Participating in the latter, one person tweeted:

“The fat girl from Bridgerton is wearing a black cardigan at the Golden Globes, bc no matter how hot and stylish you are, if you’re a fat girl there will always be a black cardigan you think about wearing, then decide against, but ultimately wear bc you feel like you have to”

Of course, Nicola Coughlan — the Bridgerton star in question — happened to stumble upon the tweet. She responded:

“I thought the cardigan looked ace, Molly Goddard used them on her runway with the dresses that’s where the idea came from, also I have a name”

In fairness, the original poster was trying to make a joke about a universal experience for plus-size people, not trying to be cruel. In a follow up, the user, who is a self described “fat person,” argued that the term “fat girl” was meant as a “neutral descriptor,” not to dehumanize the actress.

But even in a body positive space, referring to someone as a description of their body rather than their actual name does come across a bit dehumanizing. The response to the Irish star seemed to acknowledge as much:

