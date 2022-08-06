Nicola Peltz Shares Cryptic Post About Those Who ‘Hurt My Heart’ Amid Rumored Feud With Mother-In-Law Victoria Beckham!

Nicola Peltz is getting candid about those who “hurt my heart.”

On Friday, the 27-year-old actress took to Instagram to share several pictures featuring her teary-eyed in bed, alongside a vulnerable caption about how she deals with people who try to bring her down. Nicola expressed:

“Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry. We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it.”

She continued:

“I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me”

Multiple celebrities took to the comments section to offer their support for Nicola, including her hubby Brooklyn Beckham who wrote:

“You have the most amazing heart xx. I love you so so much xx.”

Selma Blair also sent her love to the Transformers star, saying:

“Beautiful Nicola, many years ago we met, and of course I was transfixed. On your kindness. On your grace. I was weak and tired and older than your crowd , and you listened. Forever, I will consider you an angel child. In whatever mood or feeling you are under or in. Sending an embrace.”

One person who noticeably did not like or pen something in the comments at this time was her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham. The cryptic message comes just days after reports of some serious bad blood between Nicola and Posh Spice came out. As we previously reported, sources revealed to Page Six that Victoria had a contentious relationship with Brooklyn’s wife long before the two tied the knot in April:

“They can’t stand each other and don’t talk. The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”

Apparently, Nicola refused to involve the 48-year-old fashion designer in any of the wedding planning and “wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything.” According to the source, part of the reason for Nicola and Victoria’s issues stems from the Bates Motel star’s jealousy over all the attention the Spice Girls alum gets, especially during her wedding. The “non-stop petty drama” between the two women is so bad that the confidant claimed it affected Victoria and her husband David Beckham’s relationship with Brooklyn:

“They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months.”

And even though a couple of months have passed since the wedding, the insiders say that their relationship has only worsened after Brooklyn posted a cover of Nicola on Tatler Magazine, which featured the headline: “The New Mrs. Beckham.”

So with these details in mind, was the portion about the people who bring her down or “hurt” in Nicola’s post aimed at Victoria? It seems like a strong possibility, if you ask us!

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN, Nicola Peltz/Instagram]