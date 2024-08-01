Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Pleads Not Guilty To Assaulting Mom -- And Claims She ‘Needs Help’!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Weston Cage Coppola has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his mother.

Nicolas Cage and Christina Fulton’s 33-year-old son isn’t fessing up the assault with a deadly weapon charge he was hit with after allegedly beating his mother in a “manic rage,” as she put it. If you haven’t been following, the assault took place back in April after Weston’s friends contacted Christina with regard to a “mental health crisis” she claimed he was going through. In a statement to People at the time, Christina revealed:

“Upon my arrival, I was met by my son who clearly was in a state of a mental-health breakdown, which in turn became a horrific experience.”

She claimed to have “acted swiftly” in his best interest, and added:

“I have always supported helping my son with his mental-health struggles. I am doing all I can to get him the continued support he needs.”

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed to The US Sun:

“I can confirm that Weston Cage Coppola was arrested today for assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested by LAPD’s 77th Division.”

Weston was ultimately bailed out for $150,000 — which is believed to have been fronted by Nic — before Christina came forward with another statement addressing the assault:

“On April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 p.m., I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage, regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help. When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries.”

And on Wednesday, the two took their case to court. In footage obtained by the outlet, Christina was asked what outcome she was hoping for while heading into the courtroom. She responded:

“I just hope [he] gets the help he needs.”

See (below):

The outlet reported that in court, Weston officially pleaded not guilty to his assault with a deadly weapon charge. And on his way out, he had some loaded words for his mother. In additional footage obtained by the outlet, the celeb kid was asked how he feels about Christina’s comment that he needs help. He snapped back:

“She needs help.”

See (below):

Yikes.

What do you think of this latest update? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below.

