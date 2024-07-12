Nicolas Cage's Son Weston Assault Details -- Mother Opens Up About 'Brutal' Attack

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Now we have more details from the shocking incident that landed Weston Cage Coppola in jail — and his mother with a badly bruised face.

On Wednesday Nicolas Cage‘s troubled son was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon for an attack on his own mother, Christina Fulton. The assault took place back in April, with the first news of it hitting the web in early May. At the time Christina explained her son was “in a mental-health crisis” and that it was “a horrific experience.” But she didn’t give details about exactly what happened. Maybe she was waiting for the investigation to conclude?

Now that Weston has been charged — and bailed out to the tune of $150,000, reportedly by his movie star father — she’s opening up more about the incident. In a statement to multiple outlets Thursday, she clarified:

“On April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 p.m., I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage, regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help. When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage.”

She then made clear what happened to her:

“Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries.”

So awful. Strangely, it sounds like Christina is unhappy with how the cops reacted in the moment! The model complained:

“Despite my desperate pleas to the responding police officers to detain him for a mental-health evaluation, the police officers refused my request.”

Huh. Interesting. What do the police say? The LAPD told People:

“During the incident, Cage punched two victims multiple times, causing injury. LAPD responded, and after meeting with all parties, a police report was completed.”

A police report was completed, but Weston wasn’t taken into custody. His mother, who has been vocal about wanting what’s best for the 33-year-old, including treatment for his mental health issues, wanted them to, but they didn’t? Did she fear for her own safety? For his??

In any case they chose not to take him in for evaluation or charges at that time. Instead, they explained, they presented the report to the DA nearly two weeks later on May 10 — only after the story broke online — and eventually prosecutors decided on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made two full months later on July 10. Hmm. We still don’t fully understand the charge here, if the report says he “punched” the victims. Seems like there’s more they haven’t made public??

As for Christina, she’s still in Weston’s corner. She said of her son:

“As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston’s ongoing mental-health crisis. It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs.”

Seems like she still isn’t happy with the authorities here — who insist on charging him and still haven’t given him a mental health evaluation.

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

