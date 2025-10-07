Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Nicole Kidman Ditches Wedding Ring But Keeps Daughters Close In Fashion Appearance! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Look SO Happy As They Reunite On Red Carpet! Nicole Kidman's 'Bottomless Need For Sexual Attention' Blamed For Keith Urban Divorce! And How Does Hugh Jackman Play Into It?! Travis Kelce’s Ex 'Terrified Of My DMs' After Being Called Out In Taylor Swift's New Song! Nicole Kidman Steps Out In First Appearance Since Filing For Divorce From Keith Urban! Real Housewife Porsha Williams Reveals She’s Dating A Woman After Divorce From ‘Narcissist’ Ex-Husband! Jennifer Lopez SHOCKED By Interviewer Asking About Ben Affleck Divorce In Super Awkward Moment! Watch! Keith Urban's Guitarist Maggie Baugh Has A Boyfriend! Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Fires Back After Taylor Swift Throws Shade At Her In New Song! Keith Urban HATED Nicole Kidman's Latest Movie! And He Wasn't Silent About It! Britney Spears 'Deeply Concerned' About Kevin Federline's Tell-All -- She's Afraid Of 'How She Will Come Across'! The Real Reason Keith Urban's Guitarist Maggie Baugh Was Not At His Latest Show!

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman Ditches Wedding Ring But Keeps Daughters Close In Fashion Appearance!

Nicole Kidman Ditches Wedding Ring But Keeps Daughters Close In Fashion Appearance!

Nicole Kidman is getting her swag back.

It’s been a whirlwind week for the Oscar-winning actress: news broke that after months of living apart, she filed for divorce from Keith Urban. Despite her best efforts to save their 19-year-marriage, Nicole followed suit with a divorce filing of her own. She took a few days to hunker down and process things, but now she’s getting back out there. And looking fabulous while doing so!

Related: Keith Urban HATED Nicole Kidman’s Latest Movie!

On Monday, the Australian actress made an appearance at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show, but she looked different… The Being the Ricardos star wore an oversized button-down shirt and jeans, and debuted bangs. Which look fantastic! But what was REALLY different about her was the absence of one signature piece: her wedding ring!

That’s right! Nicole has officially ditched her wedding jewelry. Which is ALWAYS a sign that things are SERIOUS serious! But don’t worry, the 58-year-old had the best supporters in the world by her side: her and Keith’s daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Ch-ch-check out the pics (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VANITY FAIR (@vanityfair)

NGL, her new fringe looks SO good! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 07, 2025 11:30am PDT

Share This