Nicole Kidman Ditches Wedding Ring But Keeps Daughters Close In Fashion Appearance!

Nicole Kidman is getting her swag back.

It’s been a whirlwind week for the Oscar-winning actress: news broke that after months of living apart, she filed for divorce from Keith Urban. Despite her best efforts to save their 19-year-marriage, Nicole followed suit with a divorce filing of her own. She took a few days to hunker down and process things, but now she’s getting back out there. And looking fabulous while doing so!

On Monday, the Australian actress made an appearance at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show, but she looked different… The Being the Ricardos star wore an oversized button-down shirt and jeans, and debuted bangs. Which look fantastic! But what was REALLY different about her was the absence of one signature piece: her wedding ring!

That’s right! Nicole has officially ditched her wedding jewelry. Which is ALWAYS a sign that things are SERIOUS serious! But don’t worry, the 58-year-old had the best supporters in the world by her side: her and Keith’s daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Ch-ch-check out the pics (below):

Nicole Kidman with her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret at the Chanel show during #ParisFashionWeekhttps://t.co/JeuWmcP00W pic.twitter.com/AcgMvAIRxr — Variety (@Variety) October 6, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VANITY FAIR (@vanityfair)

NGL, her new fringe looks SO good! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

