Keith Urban HATED Nicole Kidman's Latest Movie! And He Wasn't Silent About It!

Keith Urban could not stand one of Nicole Kidman‘s latest projects!

As you likely know, the actress starred in the movie Babygirl last year. She plays a high-powered CEO who starts a submissive affair with her younger, hunky intern (played by Harris Dickinson) because she is dissatisfied with her sex life with her hubby (played by Antonio Banderas). While die-hard fans loved the film, her IRL husband? He absolutely hated it, according to a new report!

Multiple sources told Page Six on Friday that he was unsupportive of Nicole as she promoted the movie a year before their divorce. Oh, we could tell. More on that in a moment. But a Hollywood insider added:

“Keith didn’t like the film and he didn’t even like Nicole promoting the movie.”

Another insider claimed the 57-year-old country music artist was afraid he’d get mocked because of the film’s sexually explicit subject. And all this wasn’t a complete secret, either! On July 1, he phoned into Australia’s Mix 102.3 Hayley & Max in the Morning and was asked about his thoughts on Nicole’s sex scenes in movies with younger men, like in Babygirl or A Family Affair:

“What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?”

However, Keith didn’t answer the question! He hung up the phone instead! Host Max Burford then said:

“I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question. He’s gone, see you Keith.”

Damn. His co-host Hayley Pearson added that she believed they “upset” the Blue Ain’t Your Color singer because he “doesn’t like the personal stuff.” She might be right! Keith got “snippy” in another interview a year before the split whenever his now-estranged wife was brought up! However, a source later told People that Keith never left the call with the radio show. Hmm. So did he get disconnected? What happened then?

And that was not the only sign Keith wasn’t a fan of Babygirl! Back in August 2024, he didn’t show up to the Venice Film Festival with Nicole for the premiere of the film. He also failed to join her at the Toronto Film Festival the following month.

Woooow. Nicole showed up all the time to CMAs and other events for him, but he couldn’t suck it up and support his own wife’s latest movie?! All because he supposedly didn’t want to get mocked? If this is true, this is not a good look for Keith! And FWIW, the report tracks with what we’ve been hearing about the breakup. It sounds like there was a lot of jealousy and insecurity on Keith’s end!

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via A24/The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]