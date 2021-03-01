Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Two Daughters Make Rare Appearance For The Golden Globes!

The upside to a nearly entirely virtual Golden Globes?? Getting a rare look inside the stars’ homes… and in Nicole Kidman‘s case, a rare look at her growing girls!

During Tina Fey and Amy Poehler‘s opening monologue on Sunday night, the presentation cut to the actress’ livestream as the comediennes joked about HBO‘s The Undoing. The show’s star, who was rocking Louis Vuitton for the event, was cuddled up on the couch alongside husband Keith Urban and their daughters, Sunday, 12, and Faith, 10 (as pictured above).

It’s a glimpse the 53-year-old’s fans hardly ever get to see as she and the country crooner lead private lives as parents! Sadly, it was really the one time we got to see them all together, too, as Kidman didn’t pick up a Golden Globe for her role in the hit show. While the award went to Anya Taylor-Joy for Queen’s Gambit, cameras did pan to the other nominated stars in the “Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie” category, showing Nicole with Keith and only Faith.

You can watch (below) at the 00:10 mark for a cute moment with the 10-year-old!

The Aussie A-lister, who also shares two adopted adult children with Tom Cruise, Connor, 25, and Isabella, 28, was otherwise quiet on social media yesterday, though she did give a better look at her GG-worthy ensem!

