Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Charlie Puth Performs Selena Gomez Collab The SAME Day His Ex Marries Benny Blanco -- And Fans Have Thoughts! Jennifer Lopez Talks Dealing With Difficult Ben Affleck Divorce While Filming Dream Movie -- That He Made Happen! Justin Bieber ROASTED By Fans After Sharing Cryptic Marriage Post Amid Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s Wedding! Nina Dobrev NOT Dating Zac Efron -- He's Friends With Shaun White, Too: SOURCE  Jennifer Aniston 'Having Second Thoughts' About Relationship With Hypnotist Jim Curtis: REPORT Nicolas Cage Threw Lisa Marie Presley’s $65K Engagement Ring Into The Ocean In Massive Fight! Jon Gosselin Reacts To Kate Dating Bodyguard She Denied Cheating With In 2009 -- And Their Son Collin Had A LOT To Say Too! Kate Gosselin's Mystery Boyfriend Revealed! It's The Bodyguard At The Center Of Those Cheating Rumors!!! Kim Kardashian Takes Subtle Jab At Kanye West In 'Exhilarating' Post-Divorce Update! Kelsea Ballerini Confirms Chase Stokes Split -- And Bashes Those Speculating About What Caused It! Katy Perry Gets Real About 'Opportunity' & 'Losses' After Wild Year Following Orlando Bloom Breakup Kate Gosselin Reveals She 'Finally' Has A New Man In Her Life!

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban BREAK UP After 19 Years Of Marriage!

Nicole Kidman Keith Urban Separate Breakup

OMG! We heard whispers, but… We kinda can’t believe it’s true!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are DUNZO!!!

After 19 years of marriage, the Hollywood mainstay couple have decided to call it quits. People confirmed they’ve separated after an earlier report from TMZ. The latter outlet claimed they’ve been living apart since the start of the summer.

This is something we heard back in August, that Nicole had applied for residency in Portugal, moving to be closer to her estranged daughter Bella in July. And notably Keith wasn’t coming along… A really bad sign for a married couple. But now it’s no longer smoke — it’s fire. A garbage fire by the sounds of it…

Related: Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Divorce Was ‘The Best Thing’ For Her

The insider who confirmed the breakup to People spilled that Nicole’s whole fam is really rallying around her as she goes through ANOTHER huge, unexpected breakup:

“Nicole’s sister has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

The upsetting part? The source claims this is Keith’s call, not hers!

“She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

Oh no! TMZ‘s source corroborates that it wasn’t Nicole leaving — but rather Keith made the move. Only they make it sound rather more dire! They say Nicole has been the one looking after the couple’s two daughters, “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.” Damn!

Another source told them the Aussie country star decided to relocate to his spiritual home — Nashville, Tennessee:

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home.”

Damn! How did this happen? How did the longtime couple get to this point?? As we learn more, we’ll definitely let you know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 29, 2025 15:05pm PDT

Share This