Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban BREAK UP After 19 Years Of Marriage!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are DUNZO!!!

After 19 years of marriage, the Hollywood mainstay couple have decided to call it quits. People confirmed they’ve separated after an earlier report from TMZ. The latter outlet claimed they’ve been living apart since the start of the summer.

This is something we heard back in August, that Nicole had applied for residency in Portugal, moving to be closer to her estranged daughter Bella in July. And notably Keith wasn’t coming along… A really bad sign for a married couple. But now it’s no longer smoke — it’s fire. A garbage fire by the sounds of it…

The insider who confirmed the breakup to People spilled that Nicole’s whole fam is really rallying around her as she goes through ANOTHER huge, unexpected breakup:

“Nicole’s sister has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

The upsetting part? The source claims this is Keith’s call, not hers!

“She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

Oh no! TMZ‘s source corroborates that it wasn’t Nicole leaving — but rather Keith made the move. Only they make it sound rather more dire! They say Nicole has been the one looking after the couple’s two daughters, “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.” Damn!

Another source told them the Aussie country star decided to relocate to his spiritual home — Nashville, Tennessee:

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home.”

Damn! How did this happen? How did the longtime couple get to this point?? As we learn more, we’ll definitely let you know!

