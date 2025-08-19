Nicole Kidman Sparks Keith Urban Divorce Rumors As She Makes Move To Be Closer To Estranged Daughter Bella Cruise!

Say it ain’t so!!! Nicole Kidman has now sparked divorce rumors with Keith Urban!

Wow, we thought nothing could come between these two. But it seems maybe Nicole’s priorities are changing? The Hours actress made a huge move to be closer to her estranged daughter… and seemingly farther away from her hubby! Last month, the actress applied to become a resident of Portugal — without the country music artist! His name was nowhere on the application! What?!

A source with knowledge of the situation told E! News at the time that Keith plans to make the international move with Nicole. However, he can’t apply for a visa yet because he can’t make the mandatory appointments in Portugal while he’s on tour:

“Keith was unable to be in Portugal for this appointment as he is currently on tour in the U.S. and it is mandatory for applicants to be physically present in order to apply for the visa. He is scheduled to submit his application at a later date that works with his tour schedule. While Nicole and Keith own a home in Portugal, their primary residence will continue to be in Nashville.”

Hmm…

Nothing to see here, right? Yeah… Not everyone is convinced all is well between the married couple and that Keith is actually going with Nicole to Portugal, though! Sources claimed to RadarOnline on Tuesday that her solo citizenship filing is the “clearest sign yet” that they are heading for splitsville soon! Oh no! A source close to Nicole said:

“It’s no secret they’ve juggled long-distance for years, but going ahead to Portugal without Keith is a bold signal things are not good between them. It’s like she’s set on building a whole other life in Europe – and he will not be part of it.”

She’s going to come to a completely different place for magic now…

While Keith remains in Nashville when not on the road, Nicole is reportedly moving forward with buying a home more than 4,000 miles away in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club Resort. And it has their friends shook right now! One source shared:

“Friends were stunned. They’ve built their reputation on having this unshakable marriage, so Nicole taking such a big step without Keith is setting off alarm bells. They may still smile for the cameras, but behind closed doors, things seem far less straightforward.”

Couples experience rough patches in their relationship now and then. It’s normal. Moving to a different country? Not so much…

But are things so bad between Keith and Nicole they can’t work it out? According to sources, part of the problem is that this is all the Practical Magic star’s dream, not his. The musician doesn’t seem really interested in living in Europe anytime soon:

“Nicole keeps saying it’s purely about buying property, but Keith shows no real interest in adding Europe to his life. He’s at his best in Nashville or Sydney. This Portugal move is entirely Nicole’s vision – she’s driving it, paying for it, and pushing ahead without his involvement.”

Yikes!

Look, these two are no stranger to long distance due to their careers! Nicole sometimes needs to travel elsewhere to film. Keith is also on the road for shows. And they’ve made it work for years! So why is it now a problem if Keith doesn’t join her right away — or at all — if they plan to keep Nashville as their main residence, per the E! source? The distance isn’t the issue. It sounds like they’re struggling because they are in two different stages of life at this time. An insider explained:

“They’ve handled long-distance before, but this situation feels different. If Nicole secures her citizenship and establishes a home in Portugal, they’ll be spending even less time together. It’s not just the distance – their lifestyles are starting to pull them in completely different directions.”

See, Nicole isn’t just going to Portugal for property. This is the most important aspect of all this…

The Big Little Lies alum reportedly wants to move closer to her estranged daughter, Isabella Cruise. As we previously reported, they reconnected after years of estrangement after Nicole’s mother died. Bella “has grown a lot closer” to her momma since they’ve reconciled, and now the Emmy winner doesn’t miss another second of her daughter’s life. Moving to Portugal allows Nicole to be close enough so that she can make trips to see the 31-year-old in London whenever she wants:

“Nicole’s bond with Bella has strengthened, and she wants to spend more time together. She considered a place in London but found it too gloomy – she craves sunshine. Portugal offers that and keeps her close to Bella. Whether Keith is part of that plan, though, remains uncertain.”

But if Keith doesn’t come along for the ride, well, fans may need to worry about the pair’s relationship! The source added:

“They’ve weathered bigger challenges before, but when your spouse is establishing a life on a different continent without you, it’s difficult not to question whether cracks are appearing in the relationship.”

Who knows if any of this report is real, but we can’t help but be concerned about Keith and Nicole now! They’ve been married for so long — 19 years, to be exact. They have two kids together. We’d hate to see them come to an end!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Nicole and Keith’s marriage is in trouble? Sound OFF in the comments below!

