SUPER RARE PICS! Nicole Kidman & Daughters Make 'Summer Memories' -- Look!

Nicole Kidman had herself quite the summer — and now we are getting to see the end result!

The 58-year-old A-lister took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a super-rare series of pictures of herself alongside family members, including her 17-year-old daughter Sunday and her 14-year-old daughter Faith. And as if that weren’t enough, Keith Urban‘s wife also shared shots of herself and her beloved sister Antonia Kidman taking in a summer sunset, too!

As we noted up top, the pictures are a very rare glimpse into Nicole’s personal life far from the bright lights of Hollywood and the silver screen where she stars. They also come amid some unsettling divorce rumblings involving Nicole and Keith. Oh, and this IG update comes just a few weeks after Faith took to modeling alongside her beloved momma. So, there’s been a lot going on recently for the Kidman clan.

But anyways, let’s get to the pics. In one shot, Nicole showed herself and Sunday sharing a big hug as they stood together in front of an ocean view. And in another, The Perfect Couple star shared a photo of her and Faith in an identical setting, in which the teenager was rocking a cute white dress and natural curly hair. Nicole even gave her baby girl a sweet kiss on the cheek for it.

Awww!

Other pics include a quickie glimpse into Sunday’s birthday celebration, complete with a small cake that had red macarons on top and looked DELISH! Also, there were more shots of the ocean, and snaps of a musical festival where Nicole and her daughters watched Olivia Rodrigo perform.

Plus, the aforementioned pics of Nicole and sis Antonia take center stage, too! Oh, and there is the CUTEST doggo pic in the history of doggo pics at the very end of the photo set. Seriously. You’ll want to scroll down just to see that one.

Ch-ch-check out a few of the pics for yourself (below), with special attention paid to the rare shots of the proud momma alongside her two teenage daughters:

So adorbz!

And as if that weren’t enough, you can check out the whole pic set via Kidman’s IG carousel (below):

Loves it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em (below)!

