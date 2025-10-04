Emilie Kiser Calls Grief Of Losing Son 'Never Ending Feeling Of Sadness' 4 Months On... 

Emilie Kiser is getting real about her grief after the tragic death of her son.

As we previously reported, Trigg Kiser died following a drowning accident in the backyard pool at her and her husband Brady Kiser’s home in Arizona on May 12. He was so young — only 3 years old. It is an unimaginable tragedy for any parent to go through. Emilie is now back on social media and reflecting on that pain of losing a child four months after his passing.

The social media personality took to Instagram Stories to post a pensive picture of herself. She wrote atop the photo:

“If you’re going through loss, I just want to say I’m here with you. It’s a never ending feeling of sadness.”

Oof. What has helped her the most, amid her mourning, Emilie said, is not holding back her emotions. Instead, she lets herself feel them all:

“Something that has helped me is having the realization that every other emotion can coexist with the grief. When the tears come, I let them, and I fully feel every single emotion. I just take [it] all in because it’s part of living with it for the rest of my life.”

Although it is “hard” to experience such intense grief, she knows it is a sign that she loves her son so much:

“Feeling grief is so so important and to me, it’s hard and ugly, but it’s also a reminder of my infinite love for Trigg. I know if my grief went away tomorrow, I would be sad. Because it would mean I’m not forever living with the memories and feelings of loving and missing him.”

Grieving is never easy. We continue to send so much love and light to Emilie and her family. See her post (below):

