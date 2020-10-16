Despite Nikki Bella‘s sexy dance moves with now-fiancé Artem Chigvintsev during her time on Dancing with the Stars, there were NO romantic feelings! In fact, she was actually “uncomfortable” doing that with another man while she engaged to John Cena at the time.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Bellas Podcast, the new momma spoke with twin Brie Bella and their guest Lisa Vanderpump about where her love story started with Artem, sharing that it wasn’t exactly on the dance floor.

Related: Brie Bella Had Her ‘Tubes Cut Out’ After Giving Birth To Son Buddy!

Nikki recalled:

“I remember the one thing that was awkward for me — I don’t know if you remember in some of [the] dance moves — when their leg had to be in between your leg. I remember … it was the first time a man’s leg, other than my fiancé’s was in between mine and I was like, ‘Whoa!’ It was weird.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum chimed in at that point, noting how she grew “very close” to her partner Gleb Savchenko during her time on season 16 of the competition series back in 2013.

But Bella explained that there was no physical connection there for her and her partner, though they did share an “emotional bond”:

“You definitely get an emotional bond with them because it is so scary … I’ve never been that nervous before. That’s the crazy thing being with [Artem] now is there were none of those feelings at all.”

John and the former WWE Diva had quite the rollercoaster of a relationship over a period of six years, finally calling it quits for good in the summer of 2018, just a few months after breaking off their engagement. The Total Bellas star and Artem reconnected about seven months later, going public with their relationship in March 2019.

Now, Nikki and Artem have their sweet son Matteo together, though the 36-year-old revealed in a previous episode of her pod how she’s been “super depressed.” Speaking openly about her struggle with postpartum depression, she explained:

“I’ve always prided myself that I can fight a lot of things mentally. I’m very strong in that way. Postpartum has knocked me on my ass. This is something that is way different.”

After a deep conversation with her doctor, she came to the realization she was “starting to fall into a postpartum depression,” saying:

“I didn’t realize at week seven, you kind of come out of your baby blues and … go two different paths. You go the path of being healthy or you go down the path of being depressed, and that depression path can be a really dark, deep hole. I was starting to feel invisible. … It just started to build up. Being alone with Matteo and just feeling lonely and not loved and invisible.”

She noted at the time that they were working on deepening their love languages as a couple, so let’s hope that along with the support of her doctor and Brie, things will turn around!

Let us know what U make of her latest comments, y’all! It’s hard to imagine them not forming some sort of physical bond after working so closely, but we gotta believe her!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/Nicky Nelson/WENN.]