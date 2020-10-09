Brie Bella Admits She Had Her ‘Tubes Cut Out’ After Giving Birth To Son Buddy!

Two kiddos are plenty enough for Brie Bella!

On Wednesday’s episode of The Bellas Podcast, the former pro wrestler revealed she had her “tubes cut out” after the birth of her two-month-old son Buddy Dessert. The momma, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe with husband Daniel Bryan, explained:

“I don’t know if I told people, but I got my [fallopian] tubes cut out. Yep. This mama ain’t having any more babies.”

Her scar from the procedure is “doing a lot better,” though she is experiencing some swelling:

“I am still a little swollen on one side. I think the swelling took a little bit longer on my right side [because] that’s kind of where they tie it up.”

Ouch!!

Earlier this month, the 36-year-old shared with People that she and her husband are “done with two” children, “especially because we were lucky enough to get a boy,” and having one of each is “really fun.”

She added with a laugh:

“For a while I was thinking I was just gonna have one. Then when Buddy came into our lives, it just made it all feel perfect. But I’m like, ‘That’s it for me. That’s good.'”

Though it hasn’t been that long with two kids, it’s already had it’s challenges:

“I was breastfeeding Buddy and Birdie tripped and fell in front of me and [started] crying. And, in that moment, you’re like, as a mom, ‘What do I do?’ So I unlatched Buddy and laid him in the DockATot right next to me. I went to Bird to help her, then he starts freaking out because he’s like, ‘Whoa, you just stopped me in the middle of my meal.'”

She described (below):

“But then I wanted to console Bird, and it was such a hard parenting moment. I didn’t want Bird to feel like she now is always coming second. I wanted her to feel like, she got hurt, Mommy’s gonna be right there. So it was an intense moment, but I feel like I made the right mommy decision.”

The Total Divas alum admitted big sis Birdie has gotten “a little jealous” about the new arrival but does love her little bro:

“She loves being an older sister and I think it’s ’cause she has a little bit of this bossy side that she gets maybe from her mama.”

Two is definitely a handful and every parent gets to make their own choices. It’s just not often we hear mommas being so candid about getting their tubes tied.

We support Brie whatever she chooses!

[Image via Brie Bella/Instagram.]