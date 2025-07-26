Nikki Garcia Joining Raya After Divorce Because It 'Gets Lonely In Hotel Rooms'!

Nikki Garcia is ready to put herself back out there… sort of!

Following her messy divorce from Artem Chigvintsev, the 41-year-old professional wrestler joined the celebrity dating app Raya! Her reason? It is not because she is looking for a new partner in life. No, she just wants to kill some time while out on the road!

If you don’t know, the television personality came out of retirement and returned to WWE. She is now traveling constantly for her job and spends nights in a hotel room, and it gets pretty “lonely” for her. So, she signed up for Raya. Nikki explained on the What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast on Wednesday:

“Since I’ve been back on the road… it kind of gets lonely in hotel rooms and not like I want to be on Tinder, but I think it would just be fun to text people.”

Related: Nikki Garcia Claps Back When Asked If She ‘Ever’ Sees Her Son!

Nikki insisted she doesn’t want anything serious at this time! The Traitors alum is primarily focused on raising her 4-year-old son, Matteo, with Artem, but she wouldn’t mind flirting with someone now and then! She continued:

“I don’t want anything now. Like, I don’t want anything serious for years, because I don’t want anything to interfere with my son and I. And I don’t want my son to meet anyone. I just want him to have his mom and his dad, and that’s it. I think that’s healthy for him right now. So, I don’t want anything like that to happen for like, years, and I don’t even want to give my energy to someone. Like, I’m raising him, and that’s all I want to give my energy and time to. I think it would just be fun to text people.”

Get it, girl! There is nothing wrong with having fun and keeping things casual! But when she is ready for a relationship, she is looking for a particular kind of guy this time around. Nikki shared:

“I have always loved, like a businessman, but that has swag. You need to have swag… I don’t like just straight-up business. There needs to be a cool vibe.”

Nikki’s friends, take notes! LOLz! Watch her talk about dating (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes/YouTube & Artem Chigvintsev/Instagram]