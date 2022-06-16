Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial Details Rapper's HARROWING Final Moments

Nipsey Hussle’s murder trial has finally begun, and we are already learning new information about the rapper’s final moments and what led to his tragic and untimely death.

As Perezcious readers know, the musician was shot dead on March 31, 2019 outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles. Eric Holder was soon charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder (for shooting two other people at the scene), and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He has pleaded not guilty and faces up to life in prison if convicted. He is currently being held in solitary confinement over concerns he’ll be killed by other inmates, per TMZ.

Related: Riverdale Actor Killed His Mother Then Tried To Assassinate Justin Trudeau?!

During Wednesday’s hearing, Hussle’s close friend, Herman Douglas, testified about the 33-year-old’s final moments — and the details are harrowing!

Douglas, who knew both men since they were all members of the South Los Angeles Rollin 60s Crips street gang, recalled witnessing a conversation between the men outside of Hussle’s store shortly before the murder. Nothing was too out of the ordinary and Holder didn’t seem angry or agitated, even when Nipsey told him about rumors that were spreading about him. Despite previous reports, he claimed Nipsey never called Eric a snitch, TMZ reported he said:

“You know there’s some paperwork floating around. I haven’t read it, but you need to take care of it.”

The New York Post shared a similar quote which read:

“[Hussle] told him friend to friend, ‘I heard some paperwork floating around.’ He said, ‘If you ain’t telling, you need to handle it. You just caught a case — we need to know your paperwork!’”

Paperwork usually refers to police documents. Deputy District Attorney John McKinney also explained in his opening statement that respect is incredibly important in gang culture — making even the slightest suggestion of being a snitch offensive and dangerous. Prosecutors have previously called this conversation the motive for the shooting, according to the Associated Press. So, was Nipsey just trying to warn him about the rumors? Or was he grilling him about his potential lack of loyalty?

Herman recalls Holder insisting that the snitch chatter was “bullsh*t,” he reportedly responded:

“You be hating on me.”

Things seemed to be fine after this, though, the alleged murderer (who was also a wanna-be-rapper) reportedly asked Hussle if he’d listened to his music yet. They then shook hands and left the parking lot. Ten minutes later, after Douglas had already gone back into the store, he heard gunshots outside and saw Nipsey on the ground with several gunshot wounds.

Related: 22-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Found BEHEADED

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney added another horrifying detail. Arguing that this was a personal attack, John claimed that after Eric shot down Nipsey in the Crenshaw parking lot, he then walked up to him and kicked him in the head! Holder then reportedly said via TMZ:

“You’re through.”

Nipsey replied:

“You got me.”

Eric then took off from the scene. Despite this evidence, Holder’s public defender Aaron Jansen is trying to frame the shooting as an act of “passion” that occurred in the heat of the moment. He’s also claiming that the shooting was not premeditated. Whoa. We’re sure lots more information is yet to come. But what do you make of this so far?

[Image via GQ/YouTube & LAPD]