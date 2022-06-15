Riverdale Actor Shot His Mother & Filmed Her Dead Body -- Then Tried To Assassinate Justin Trudeau?!

This is almost crazier than some of Riverdale’s plots!

Actor Ryan Grantham (left inset), who starred in an episode of Riverdale, has reportedly just pled guilty to murdering his mother while prosecutors say he also had plans to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau! OMG!

The now 24-year-old has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, in the back of her head while she played piano in their Vancouver home on March 31, 2020, via The Sun. She was 64.

Related: ​Lili Reinhart Reveals She’s Started Talking To Ghosts!

Horrifyingly, he captured the whole thing on video, too! According to CBC, this wasn’t a rash decision for Ryan. He’d actually walked through the steps he’d take to commit the murder days before he finally pulled the trigger, recording the whole thing on his Go-Pro. Another video was taken on the day of his mother’s death in which he showed her body and explained what happened, saying:

“I shot her in the back of the head. In the moments after, she would have known it was me.”

After his mother was dead, he reportedly bought beer and weed and then sat down to watch Netflix for a few hours while Barbara lay covered with a sheet nearby. The next morning, he hung a rosary and lit candles near her body.

Ryan, who also starred in Supernatural and The Diary of a Wimpy Kid, was reportedly struggling with anxiety and anger issues in the months before the murder. He was also contemplating suicide.

On the night of the murder, he reportedly wrote in his diary, via The New York Post:

“I’m so sorry mom, I’m so sorry Lisa … I hate myself.”

He added:

“There’s a lot of media of me out there … film and TV … hundreds of hours of me that can be viewed and dissected … No one will understand.”

Lisa refers to his sister Lisa Grantham who spoke about the devastating situation during his hearing, remarking:

“How can I trust anybody when my only sibling chose to execute my mom when her back was turned?”

We imagine this must be such an emotional and difficult time for the whole family!

Related: KJ Apa Drinks Clara Berry’s Breast Milk & Sparks Marriage Rumors!

While killing your own mother is diabolical enough, Ryan allegedly had a whole other plan as well — he was going to go after Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau! During Grantham’s sentencing, prosecutors revealed that just one day after Barbara’s death, Ryan loaded up his car with three guns and ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails, and camping equipment. He even had the directions to Justin’s home mapped out in his GPS!

According to CBC, he wrote his plans about murdering the politician in his diary and later revealed it all in a police statement. On the way, he had another idea, though. The actor, who has been working in TV and film since he was 9, allegedly thought about committing mass violence at Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge or his school, Simon Fraser University, causing him to turn back around and head in a new direction. Ultimately, he decided not to follow through with any of the violent attacks. Thank goodness. Instead, he drove to a police station where confessed to murdering his mother.

Second-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence in Canada, but authorities are asking that he be ineligible for parole for 17 to 18 years. Whoa.

[Image via SyFyAU/TV Promos/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]