Noah Schnapp Reacts After Doja Cat Calls Him Out For Leaking Her Thirsty DMs!

Noah Schnapp is finally reacting to his drama with Doja Cat!

In case you missed it, the whole drama started when the Stranger Things star revealed she slid into his DMs in order to help set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn in a TikTok video.

However, Doja was not too happy about him leaking their conversation online. She did not hold back her feelings about what the 17-year-old actor did on TikTok live last week, saying:

“The fact that Noah did that — went and posted a private conversation between me and him – is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake s**t. That’s like weasel s**t. I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way.”

Doja continued:

“I made an assumption that [Noah] was gonna be chill about it and he went and like shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Following the controversy, Noah simply deleted the video — and that was it. For a while.

But now, it looks like the Hubie Halloween star is ready to respond to the 26-year-old singer’s call-out video. Noah took to TikTok on Wednesday with a clip of him solving some math equations on an app. However, that’s not the most inneresting part. Nope, it’s the song he chose to play in the background. What is it? Oh just Doja’s hit track Kiss Me More! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Woooow! Is he showing just how unbothered he is by the whole thing? Or sending out an olive branch by saying he’s still a fan?

Wonder now if Doja will duet this post and clap back again! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think he’ll have anything else to say about the matter? Let us know in the comments (below).

