Modern Family’s Nolan Gould Calls Himself 'Tragic Mike' While Pole Dancing! WATCH!

All grown up!

Modern Family alum Nolan Gould is no longer just an innocent little kid (AKA Luke Dunphy, lower right inset) on TV. Now, he’s breaking free from his child stardom and flaunting his new pole dancing skills for all to see! Uploading a candid video to Instagram on Monday, the actor dubbed himself “Tragic Mike” before explaining how he found himself on the pole!

Nolan dished to his followers:

“Might delete this immediately but had to share the results of my first pole dancing class. Always wanted to try it.”

After thanking his friends for participating, the 22-year-old admitted (if it wasn’t already obvious from the clip):

“I am uncoordinated and inflexible as hell. My body is basically made of Lego bricks.”

That didn’t stop him from giving it his all! Ch-ch-check out the video:

He’s not at Channing Tatum’s level yet, but it’s not bad for the first time! While the New York-born artist received praise from former co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and many other celebs, one fan’s comment caught his attention the most. A follower quipped:

“Yet another child star lost to the pole.”

LOLz!! They’re not wrong!

The Friends with Benefits star didn’t seem to mind the hate, responding:

“I wanna steal this caption so bad.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are U impressed by Nolan’s moves? Or shocked to see him so grown up already? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Nolan Gould/Instagram & ABC/YouTube]