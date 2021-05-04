Here's The NSFW Reason Channing Tatum Works Out So Much!

He may be a total girl dad now, but Channing Tatum is definitely not rocking a dad bod — and there’s a very specific reason for that!

The Magic Mike star admitted on Tuesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that his main motivation to stay in shape is so he can keep snagging some NSFW acting roles! The 41-year-old explained:

“As someone who works out for a job, I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies mostly.”

HAH! Doing it for the fans! But we have a feeling he must like his hot bod since he does keep vying for action roles or romantic leads! Certainly, viewers don’t seem to have a problem with that, just saying! On that note, Channing (who as far as we know is single, y’all) did tease to Kelly Clarkson:

“At some point I have to get better at acting so I don’t have to be naked in all of them.”

LOLz!! Ch-ch-check out the full clip to hear more about him getting nekkid thanks to his fitness regimen (below)!

We have a feeling fans are always going to want to watch Channing, no matter what kind of film he’s in! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Warner Bros. Pictures/The Ellen DeGeneres Show/YouTube]