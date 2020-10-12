Normani Reveals Mother’s Breast Cancer Has Returned In Emotional Post: ‘We Got This Mommy’

2020 truly does suck!

Fans are standing by Normani and her family after the 24-year-old seemingly revealed her mom’s breast cancer had returned. On Sunday, Andrea Hamilton took to Instagram to share a picture of a rosary, along with this caption hinting at her health:

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. I did it once and I’ll do it again! #CancerWho.”

The former Fifth Harmony member responded in the sweetest way, reposting the pic to her Instagram Story and adding the words “we got this mommy” with a white heart. In addition, she left words of encouragement in the comments section of the original post, writing that Hamilton was “the strongest woman that I know” and “my warrior.”

See her momma’s IG (below):

The star also sent out a poignant message about the health battle via Twitter:

fuck cancer — Normani (@Normani) October 11, 2020

In a 2018 interview with Paper Magazine, Andrea revealed she was first diagnosed when her daughter was around 5-years old:

“I didn’t know much about breast cancer, and though I was always educated by my doctors to do my self breast exams and everything, I took it for granted. You can kind of turn a blind eye until it actually happens to you. I was about 33 years old and I wasn’t doing my breast exams on a regular basis. I don’t know what it was but something told me to check that day that I found the lump. I immediately went to the doctor. By doing my own self breast exam I caught it at an early stage.”

Wow, we’re so glad she found it early on!

Hamilton recalled telling her that “mommy had gotten sick,” but it was obviously difficult for the singer to understand at such a young age. Normani shared (below) with the outlet:

“It’s hard for anyone to be able to comprehend that one of their loved ones is that ill and could possibly not be with them anymore, but being a 5 year old trying to understand that was even more difficult. It hurt me to know that it hurt her. I remember she started crying after, and as a woman there’s insecurity in losing your hair. I don’t know what that’s like, but I know my mom was very strong during that time and my dad was so supportive. That’s important for any woman that’s going through the same experience, to have a support system of people around you who are reminding you that you’re still beautiful.”

We’re sending our best to Andrea, Normani, and their family!

