North West Caught Savagely Mocking Kim Kardashian AGAIN!

North West is at it again!

As fans know, the 8-year-old never misses out on an opportunity to call out momma Kim Kardashian, and it was certainly no different this time around. On Wednesday, North savagely pointed out that she sounds totally different in social media videos while promoting the subscription box BoxyCharm for a sponsored post on Instagram Stories. When the eldest daughter asked in the clip why she changed her voice, the 40-year-old reality star replied:

“Why do I talk different from what?”

North continued, accusing Kimmy Kakes of speaking differently for “videos,” but the billionaire makeup mogul did not pick up on what her daughter meant, saying:

“From my videos? I’m the same human being. I don’t talk different.”

She then asked her followers if she switches up her voice while making videos about contouring.

North then responded with a simple “yeah,” before launching into a hilarious (and must-see) impression of her mom and using a super exaggerated voice:

“Guys, so today I got this new mask, and these new bronzers, and I got this…”

However, Kim still could not believe that is what she sounded like and asked her niece Penelope Disick if she agreed with the claims made by North. And the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick simply nodded her head, siding with her cousin in the great voice debate of 2021. You can ch-ch-check out the hilarious trolling footage (below):

TOO FUNNY!!! Everyone can most likely agree here that Kim is going to have a crazzzy time when North is a teenager — but we honestly cannot wait to see it!

Now, this is not the first time someone from the Kardashian-Jenner family has talked about their mysterious voice change. In 2018, Kim was previously shocked by her former voice when responding to an interview from 2010 with Ellen DeGeneres. She wrote in a tweet at the time:

“I’m really baffled by how my voice has changed so much!”

The KKW Beauty founder then confessed in a sit-down with Vogue that while re-watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the whole clan have been completely stumped by the voice changes too, sharing:

“That’s the biggest mystery to me and my sisters. We are blown away — it’s the thing that has us absolutely blown away. We have no idea what happened to our voices. We have completely different voices.”

It is truly a mystery! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you think that Kim uses a “different” voice in her videos? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

