Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Gets Trolled HARD By North West Over 'Love' Of Olivia Rodrigo's Breakup Song Drivers License

Kim Kardashian gets trolled by North West over listening to Olivia Rodrigo

Kim Kardashian has clearly been in her feels since filing for divorce from Kanye West.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gushed on Instagram Story over Olivia Rodrigo‘s hit breakup track Drivers License… only to get trolled by her own daughter North West! Savage!! Showing off the singer’s PR package sent to promote her debut album Sour, Kim said on camera:

“How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys? I can’t wait for her album. You guys know I love Drivers License.”

But the 7-year-old came in hot, basically calling her momma a liar! In the background of the IG vid, you can hear Northie responding, “You never listen to it.”

LOLz!!

Kim, who had captioned the clip “NORTH!!!!! ????????????,” clapped back though, even getting Saint West involved!

“Yes, I do. I listen to it all the time. Stop North. Saint, don’t we listen to it all the time in the car?”

The momma of four was laughing, but the tone of her voice suggested she was actually offended!

Kim Kardashian posts about Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License
(c) Kim Kardashian/Instagram Story

The whole thing is hilarious, but we can only imagine how Kimmie is feeling deep down over her split from Kanye. To say you “love” a song about heartbreak, we have to think she can really relate to Olivia’s struggles!

But the 40-year-old is single and ready to mingle, rumored to be in a relationship with Van Jones, while publicly stepping out to billionaire’s birthday parties

Something tells us she’s gonna be just okay!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram]

May 26, 2021 09:14am PDT

