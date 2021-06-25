Chicago West Raids Kim Kardashian’s Closet For Her Expensive Designer Purse In Cute New Pic!

Chicago West just got caught red-handed!

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian shared an adorable picture to Instagram of her 3-year-old daughter trying to sneak out of her gigantic designer closet with one of her handbags. In the hilarious pic, the kiddo dons an innocent smile while attempting to escape with a pink see-through purse. The momma of four captioned the post with heart emojis, adding:

“Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff.”

Ch-ch-check out the sweet photo (below):

Clearly, the little one got her fashion sense from Kimmy Kakes! But what else can we expect when Chi Chi seemingly has full access to the dozens of purses from Hermès and Louis Vuitton! This is not even mentioning the millions of dollars worth of shoes and clothes in the reality star’s other wardrobe that Chicago has within reach. Before we know it, we’re going to have a little fashionista! And it seems like Kim knows that!

The KUWTK alum previously shared a super chic never-before-seen glam shot of the tiny tot for her birthday this year, writing:

“You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day! You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy.”

Take a look at the fashion snap (below):

Too cute!!!

Well, better luck next time, Chicago! We can’t wait to see what you try to sneak off with next!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]