Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Gets ALL THE LOVE From Friends & Family -- See All The Sweet Kardashian Reactions!

Kylie Jenner is feeling the love after finally revealing her pregnancy to the world!

As you most likely know by now, the 24-year-old beauty mogul officially announced that she is expecting her second child with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, following weeks of speculation. Kylie confirmed the exciting news with a minute-and-a-half-long video on Instagram, showcasing some select special moments, including when she learned of her pregnancy through a positive test and a candid scene when the parents shared the news with momma Kris Jenner.

Ch-ch-check out the heartwarming clip (below):

Related: Kylie Is Already Showing Off Her ‘Cute Baby Bump’ To Friends!!!

So sweet!!! We could not be happier for Kylie! Of course, the reveal garnered the best reactions from the Kardashian-Jenner family, who left some sweet congratulatory messages on her post. Kendall Jenner said she “can’t handle it” in the comments section.

Kim Kardashian initially just commented, along with three heart emojis:

“Crying!!!!”

Then the 40-year-old KKW Beauty founder took to Instagram Stories to re-post the pregnancy announcement, writing alongside it:

“OMGGGGG more babies!!!! More cousins!!!! Congrats @kyliejenner & @travisscott.”

Kourtney Kardashian posted:

“Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister.”

Khloé Kardashian simply shared, with some pleading face emojis:

“Awwwww.”

And the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, who learned about her youngest daughter’s bun in the oven from Stormi Webster in the cute video, expressed again:

“This is one of the happiest days of my life. Crying all over again. what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!”

Awwww!

Related: John Mulaney & Olivia Munn ARE Expecting First Baby Together!

But the fam weren’t the only ones to share their excitement for the future little Webster, as some of her friends also offered their best wishes to Kylie and Travis. Anastasia Karanikolaou said she “can’t wait to meet this lil angel” before adding on her own IG Stories:

“I love you. Congrats, mama.”

Victoria Villarroel and Hailey Bieber sent their love to the couple as well. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid could not have been more thrilled for the two, gushing:

“I cant so beautiful. Bawling !!! best mama. So happy for u.”

And her big sis Gigi Hadid shared:

“My heart is bursting for you! Congratulations.”

And Kourt’s rocker boyfriend, Travis Barker, joined in on the well-wishes with a prayer hand and red heart emoji. Wow, it is safe to say that this little one will have an abundance of love from Kylie’s friends and family when they enter this world in a couple of months.

What are YOUR reactions to her pregnancy announcement, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Anastasia Karanikolaou/Khloe Kardashian/Instagram, Nicky Nelson/WENN ]