Kim Kardashian & North West Pay Tribute To Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance In New TikTok! WATCH!

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance has a hold on ALL of us!

In a Sunday evening TikTok posted to Kim Kardashian and daughter North West’s joint account, the two let us know that Rihanna’s greatest hits are looming large over their minds after her iconic performance!

In the 11-second clip, recorded by North, the 9-year-old social media star began by lip syncing a sped-up version of RiRi’s 2016 hit, This Is What You Came For. She quickly panned after the lyrics, “And everybody’s watching her,” to family friend Olivia Pierson, who performed a quick little dance move, before the celeb kid panned back over to momma Kim, who danced, lip synced, and tried to hold in her laughter as North continued to make silly faces while panning back and forth on each “You” lyric.

Watch the cuteness for yourself (below):

Adorbz!

The three all looked cozy in black pajamas and fresh faces as they danced and sang the night away.

Do you think Rihanna would approve, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kim Kardashian/TikTok & NFL/YouTube]