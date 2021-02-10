Kim Kardashian Trashes Commenters Who Say North West Didn't Do That Painting

And the North West painting controversy CONTINUES!

For real, can we stop being so quick to throw shade? For anyone who missed it, Kim Kardashian dropped a couple of Instagram Stories with her 7-year-old’s painting. And soOooOoooooo many people legitimately jumped down her throat and started claiming it legitimately wasn’t possible for a young person to create this!

Come on now — you haters are just jelly.

Related: Bella Hadid Reduces Instagram Troll To A Gibbering Simp With Bikini Pic Clapback

The haters also rocked one boat they shouldn’t have rocked. Kim wasn’t having ANY of their nonsense. After a couple posts and a TON of comments calling foul on the authenticity of the work, the KUWTK star quipped back by posting yet another IG Story that read:

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!”

Holy f**k. She pissed.

The 40-year-old continued with:

“My daughters and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete.”

Yaaas, preach girl!

And like we said in our last post about this, we TOTALLY believe a 7-year-old is capable of painting something so detailed!

Here’s the thing: we get it. When most people think about what a typical younger kid draws or paints, it’s nowhere near as detailed. But, like, that’s definitely because most elementary school kids are not in a serious painting class.

Also, let’s not take away from the fact that North is obviously SUPER gifted, too. so, like, let’s give credit where it’s due — and stop jumping to conclusions that a child couldn’t have created something wonderful.

Kim ended her momma-bear post with:

“As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Amen to that! And we are SO excited to see where North takes this talent!

See the post in full (below):

While we believe Kim, what do y’all think?! Does Kim’s post about the class explain how a younger kid painted something so advanced? Or do some of these haters have a point? Sound off in the comments below!

[Image via Instagram & WENN]