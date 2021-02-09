Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North West's Gorgeous Painting & Fans Go CRAZY!

North West may have a promising future as an artist! Not gonna lie, we are VERY impressed with this one!

Kim Kardashian West shared a picture of one of her 7-year-old daughter’s paintings on Monday, February 8, and almost immediately it swept across social media! Fans across both Instagram and Twitter were shocked at the attention to detail, coloring, shading, and perspective… especially considering North is so young!

With fans and followers all across the spectrum making comparisons to the legendary late public television painter and artist Bob Ross, reaction was very positive! No, really: Ross’ name trended on Twitter for most of Tuesday morning, sending Kim’ post viral and taking us back to simpler days when the famously nice Ross would paint sweet little clouds and bushes and keep us calm and content…

Ahhh…

Anyways, you can see North’s work for yourself (below), too — she can really paint:

Wow!!! That’s amazing!

The depth of frame, the references with the trees in front and the mountain set off at a distance in the back, the bright and lively colors that make the whole thing come alive… it’s gorgeous! So gorgeous that it’s hard to believe a 7-year-old could pull it off! Seriously, North has some real talent!!!

We weren’t the only ones to realize that, either! One person pointed out the obvious differences in talent on display here:

me drawing vs north west drawing

at 7 years old at 7 years old pic.twitter.com/zoOVDY2aeE — ???????????????? ✪ (@jawshguy) February 8, 2021

LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out some more of the most surprised and impressed reactions from fans (below) as they shared their surprise and admiration on social media:

“She is a true artist like her father” “She gets it from her daddy and [Kanye’s mother] Donda” “Absolutely Beautiful !!! I would Looovvve to have that hung on my wall !!” “Wow! I cannot believe it, this is 7-year old’s work, she has a God-given talent.”

Ahhh! Love it! Meanwhile, some people were noticeably more skeptical (below):

“Ok who tf did North West’s art project for her” “i’m supposed to work but i can’t stop thinking about how north west did not paint this” “All I’m saying she better have videos recorder of her painting it cause I don’t believe it till I see it lmao” “Money can’t buy talent lmao and the fact y’all think like this is crazy”

Hmmm…

You got the final verdict on this one, Perezcious readers?! What do U think — did North West really paint that painting?! We say yes! It’s possible to teach that kind of art to a 7-year-old, and kids are way more talented than you realize! But we want to hear from you, too… Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian West/Instagram]