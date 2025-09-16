Nurse Who Got Caught Having Sex With Stepson Gets Prison Sentence -- After Mom's Furious Statement

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Alexis Von Yates is going to prison!

We’ve been covering the disgraced Florida nurse’s case for several months now. If you need a refresher, she’s the 35-year-old woman who seduced her then-15-year-old stepson into having sex with her in July 2024 while his father was working late. Except he ended up coming home early and caught them naked on the couch in the act!

The shocked father reportedly whisked the teen away to his grandparents’ home and swore up and down that his son “ruined his life.” To make matters worse, the father didn’t even call the cops… A concerned family member did, resulting in Yates’ arrest four months later in November! At the time, she was charged with sexual battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age, which she pleaded not guilty to. You can read all about the teen’s recollection of the traumatizing events HERE.

Related: Parents Who Watched Newborn Baby Die Get SHOCKING Prison Sentence

Last month, Yates ended up accepting a plea deal on lewd and lascivious battery — a “significant downward departure” from her original charge. And the boy’s family OK’d it! Why? Because they didn’t want him to have to go through the torture of testifying against his abuser in court, as he’s currently receiving mental health counseling. But just because it’s a lesser charge doesn’t mean Yates is off the hook completely.

On Tuesday, Court TV reported the predator was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections, followed by two years of community control, and 10 years on sex offender probation. Additionally, Yates has to give up all contact with her victim and complete 200 hours of community service.

That’s light considering her original charge carried up to a maximum of life in prison! But as we reported, the victim’s family preferred it this way so the teen wouldn’t have to be present in court proceedings. However, his biological mother WAS there and had nothing but scathing remarks for Yates. According to multiple outlets, the angered mother called Yates a “coward” who has no remorse for her “despicable actions.” She also called the criminal an “incestuous pedophile” who abused her position of authority to groom and harm the teen boy.

We hope the teen continues to heal from the traumatic incident.

See more from the sentencing (below):

What are your reactions to this sentencing, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources

[Images via Marion County Jail]