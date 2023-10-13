Offset Surprises Cardi B With Hermès Bags Worth Nearly Half A Million Dollars For Birthday!

Offset knows how to make his wife’s day! Even her year!

To celebrate Cardi B‘s birthday on Wednesday, the rapper surprised the WAP singer with three — THREE — incredibly rare and expensive Hermès bags!

Documenting a night out at Delilah in West Hollywood on his Instagram Story, the Migos member recorded the 31-year-old as he presented her with three large orange boxes. She opened the first to find a hot pink crocodile Kelly bag. A similar style was purchased on 1stdibs for nearly $92k!

The second was a rare Faubourg Birkin — AKA the “House Birkin” — which is designed after the brand’s Paris storefront on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré. There’s one of those listed on 1stdibs for a shocking $298,975! Cardi was thrilled, cheering:

“My favorite! I don’t even think I’m ready to see the other one.”

Knowing what was coming, her hubs suggested she “take a shot” before unwrapping the final piece, which was a glossy gold-colored crocodile Birkin. Back in 2020, one of these sold for $72,000 at Christie’s auction. If you’re like us trying to do some fast math to calculate the receipt, the Bad and Boujee artist dropped around $462,975 for these gifts!

Wowza!!!

These two know how to spoil each other! Ch-ch-check out a peek at the bags and other surprises Offset had in store (below)!

Offset done copped his girl Cardi B a couple of more Hermès bags for her birthday???????? pic.twitter.com/0r7SBmBYC1 — CardiBArchive (@cardibarchive_) October 12, 2023

The excitement on her face must make it all worth it! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

