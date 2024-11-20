Man Who Brutally Murdered Girlfriend & Dumped Her In Theme Park Sold His 'Soul To The Devil', Says Judge

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

An Ohio man convicted this month of murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body in an abandoned amusement park will serve at least the next 29 years of his life in prison. But before he was sent away, the judge had a lot to say to the young man.

Back on November 8, 27-year-old Sean Goe (pictured above, left) was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence following a trial in Canton, Ohio. The victim in this horrific case was 24-year-old Raychel Sheridan (pictured above, right), who had been Goe’s girlfriend prior to her death this past summer.

Related: Rising Star Male Model Charged In Grisly New York City Murder

Sheridan’s death occurred sometime back in late June or early July in the city of Canton. The murder only first came to light on July 3, when an employee of the Canton Parks Department found her body wrapped in plastic and stuffed in a garbage can at the abandoned Mother Goose Land amusement park.

Just hours before the horrifying discovery at the nursery rhyme-themed park, Raychel’s mother Lisa Sheridan had called the Canton PD and requested a welfare check on her daughter. Cops showed up at the apartment Raychel shared with Goe after the young woman’s mom told officers that she hadn’t heard from her in a few days.

When cops arrived at the apartment, they found the door open and no one inside. Then, as they waited for a judge to sign off on a search warrant to allow them to search the premises for signs of foul play, they saw Raychel’s maroon Jeep Liberty driving down the street — with Goe behind the wheel! Cops gave chase, and the man fled into a nearby wooded area, where he was caught hours later.

As detectives began to piece together the situation, the subsequent discovery of Raychel’s body made clear what had happened. Per the Canton Repository and other local media outlets, prosecutors successfully argued that Goe beat his girlfriend to death with the blunt end of a hammer. That murder weapon was later recovered inside the couple’s apartment. Chillingly, Raychel’s injuries were so severe that her face was unrecognizable upon the discovery of her body.

WTF…

Fast forward to this month — and the aftermath of Goe’s conviction on murder charges and more back on November 8. On Monday, he went before Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione to receive his punishment. In addition to sentencing Goe to serve 29 years to life, Judge Forchione had some incredibly candid words to share on the record. Per News 5 Cleveland, the judge began by saying:

“Mr. Goe, you sold your soul to the devil. I have ordered you to receive the maximum sentence on every count because you deserve the maximum sentence.”

Then, the judge — who has been on the bench for nearly 20 years after first being elected to preside over criminal cases back in 2008, according to Ballotpedia — added:

“It is, without a doubt, the most brutal murder that I’ve seen.”

Wow.

As Goe sat in silence, per WKYC, Judge Forchione went on to call him “morally bankrupt” with “no fiber of decency.” The judge concluded:

“Displaying the lowest level for human life, you then wrapped the body in a sheet and dumped it in a park near Mother Goose Land. This is the person that at one point you claimed that you were in love with. Instead, you threw her in the trash like a piece of garbage.”

Per WKYC, the sentencing stipulates that Goe will be eligible for parole after serving the first 29 years of his life sentence. We send our condolences to Raychel’s family, friends, and loved ones.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Handout/Stark County Sheriff’s Office]